▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Penguin character for a 2011 calendar

▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
  • Save
Penguin character for a 2011 calendar penguin winter calendar snow blue character
Download color palette

So i like penguins a lot. I have decided to build a nice character for a new calendar for 2011. Something to be printed. The penguin will do a lot of activities, corresponding to each month. Your feedback is welcome:)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu

More by ▲Claudiu Ungureanu

View profile
    • Like