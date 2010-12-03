Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chank Diesel

Japanese Mister Frisky

Chank Diesel
Chank Diesel
  • Save
Japanese Mister Frisky japanese font
Download color palette

How about a Japanese version of the Mister Frisky font, wouldn't that be great? Yeah, you bet it would! Former intern Kazumi Sakamoto started this one for me a long time ago and I'm working on finishing it up finally.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Chank Diesel
Chank Diesel

More by Chank Diesel

View profile
    • Like