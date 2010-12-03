Japanese Mister Frisky

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How about a Japanese version of the Mister Frisky font, wouldn't that be great? Yeah, you bet it would! Former intern Kazumi Sakamoto started this one for me a long time ago and I'm working on finishing it up finally.