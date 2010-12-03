Leigh Taylor

Lightbox Gallery

Leigh Taylor
Leigh Taylor
  • Save
Lightbox Gallery lightbox web design website note paper photos button creative @coolpink
Download color palette

Concept of interactive lightbox that features a collection of media that the user can add to their scrapbook.

Any and all feedback welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Leigh Taylor
Leigh Taylor

More by Leigh Taylor

View profile
    • Like