Capsule Logo Lowercase Version

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A capsule means a 'collection', usually 6 or 12 items, usually applied to fashion. So in this sense, the brackets imply a collection contained within.
Convinced there is a way to make this work using lowercase. It's where I first started out with this and it has a more natural typographic feel to it and a less subtle 'in your face I am a capsule' shape mark.
I have gone through so many fonts over last few days it's silly, but found a few that seem to work quite well. The trick has been to find a narrower looking font that is not condensed. This is much more suited to the task of mimicking a C out of a square bracket '['. In that it could be a C and also works as a ] which is essential for the ] at the end.
The challenge has been getting the right proportions of the [. Too wide and it fails, too tall and it fails.
I feel this is pretty close in that it's looking like it can work. I have adjusted the brackets so that the verticals are slightly thicker than the horizontals, usual font design practice, so hope this makes it feel more part of the word mark.
I am hoping now that it leans more towards reading 'Capsule...' and not ' apsule...' as some of the others have.
The uppercase versions don't sit with me right because they look too easy and almost too much like a capsule shape. If I wanted to create a capsule shape wordmark, all caps it word be. But not in this case, so I WILL make it work with lower case. :)
This is all part of providing the client with some strong options to consider.