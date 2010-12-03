Dan Rubin

New Neue vs Old Neue

New Neue vs Old Neue neue film black cider white circle trade gothic bold extended
On the bottom, the bottom example from the previous shot. On top, revised proportions of "Neue" with the circle and "FILM" staying the same.

It's already much better, though I might give a little more space between "Neue" and the circle...

(Antialiasing looks a bit off because this is a screenshot from Illustrator)

Third Pass
Dan Rubin
Dec 3, 2010
