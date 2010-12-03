Nitin Garg

C-Level, Logo Draft 1.0

Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
Hire Me
  • Save
C-Level, Logo Draft 1.0 logo branding symbol illustrator geometric 2d
Download color palette

Doing a quick-fire logo for an app which we were suppose to launch after some-time. But already few clients kicking-in ! Hence, need to get the site up soon. Could afford giving half-day for branding. So, best was to get something aesthetically correct at-least ! :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
I design Interactions, Interfaces & draw things.
Hire Me

More by Nitin Garg

View profile
    • Like