Brian Benitez

Notorious Patterns

Brian Benitez
Brian Benitez
  • Save
Notorious Patterns pixel patterns patterns
Download color palette

10 Pixel Patterns out of a larger set I'm working on. Also, my first submission to Designmoo, you should definitely check 'em out!

Also, if anyone would like a Designmoo invite — let me know!

EDIT: If anyone's interested... the Full Set is now available, here.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Brian Benitez
Brian Benitez

More by Brian Benitez

View profile
    • Like