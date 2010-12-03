Background Settings

The buttons were simply too vague. And without enough space for explicit labels and buttons, I've gone with a stylized dropdown. Could have used standard OS-provided selects, but I think the icons are very helpful—especially on the repeat settings.

Two separate dropdowns are shown:

* The first is used to setting the image alignment.

* The second (shown active, with No Repeat selected) is used for setting the image to repeat vertically, horizontally, both—or to not repeat at all.

Full Shot: http://cl.ly/3a3J162B2K222v1E0n0K