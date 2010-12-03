Brian Everett

Final Gem

The final gem with color. This is about 1.25" in diameter. The only step left is to drill the hole to place on a chain.


FYI - The paint is a heat set paint which is baked on so it will really last a long time. Then a natural beeswax finish is applied.


Next project is to make a bracelet version.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
