Said M. Marouf

Osfoora for what now?! ... "pre-alpha"

Said M. Marouf
Said M. Marouf
  • Save
Osfoora for what now?! ... "pre-alpha" osfoora mac twitter pre-alpha
Download color palette

A pre-alpha version of Osfoora for Mac. Still building the basic components and assuring good performance. It also looks amazing in my opinion.. feedback so far?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Said M. Marouf
Said M. Marouf

More by Said M. Marouf

View profile
    • Like