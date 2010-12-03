Jared Granger

Bright logo 3 reworked

Jared Granger
Jared Granger
Hire Me
  • Save
Bright logo 3 reworked
Download color palette

Brought the arm of the b up a good bit to form more of a direct connection between the B and the R. Does this help readability? Thoughts?

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Jared Granger
Jared Granger
Strategic & thoughtful identities & experiences
Hire Me

More by Jared Granger

View profile
    • Like