Socialcast Hackfest

Socialcast Hackfest socialcast hack fest hackfest blue grey icon logo
Just a quick 30min icon/logo done for our internal hackfest announcements.

Definitely inspired by Anthony's shot: http://drbl.in/Few
I hope he doesn't mind since it's just a fun internal thing anyway.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
