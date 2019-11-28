Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

sumo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
sumo modern lettering ux logo design branding illustration minimal design ui typography negative space creative logo type sumo logo sumo pillow logo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like