Fela Kuti

Fela Kuti saxophone legend nigerian digitalart vinyl record music afrobeat musician culture illustration africa
I have a dedicated African throwback playlist and 80% of the songs are from this legend. This artwork was meant to be posted during the Felabration week...a reference from Bruce Lee's "Enter the dragon" was experimental & crazy.
Prints will be available on my website from January.

