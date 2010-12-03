Valerie Jar

papercut papercut pattern flowers nature illustration
pattern inspired by chinese papercuts. created for the girls program of kung fu panda 2: the kaboom of doom.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Design & Illustration. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah.
