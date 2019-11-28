Mechanical Lily Munitions - Logo Grid

Last year i got hired by Mechanical Lily Munitions, a gun store based on New Mexico, to recreate their brand identity ⚙️

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

