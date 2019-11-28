Purrweb UX

Furniture e-Commerce App Concept

🤔 Have you ever faced the problem when you’re going to buy a new furniture but not sure if it’ll fit in the interior?

We’ve designed a new app concept that would solve this problem!

💡The app is the luxury lightning store with the AR-SHOP feature. With this function users can select any lamp and virtually check how it looks into the interior. Sounds great, isn’t it?

🎨 We choose light color palette that don’t distract users’ attention and the shade of purple to highlight main action buttons.

