Furniture e-Commerce App Concept

🤔 Have you ever faced the problem when you’re going to buy a new furniture but not sure if it’ll fit in the interior?

We’ve designed a new app concept that would solve this problem!

💡The app is the luxury lightning store with the AR-SHOP feature. With this function users can select any lamp and virtually check how it looks into the interior. Sounds great, isn’t it?

🎨 We choose light color palette that don’t distract users’ attention and the shade of purple to highlight main action buttons.

Press L if you like the idea of the app and

Share your thoughts!

Created by Julia Sanyuk

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook