Ticket Stub 2

Ticket Stub 2 yellow ticket stub raffle
Yellow worked better (Henry and Andrew thanks for the comments). These colors are also more recognizable as a ticket stub. I liked the green edges but went with the larger circles so it works better at small sizes.

Ticket Stub (color options)
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
