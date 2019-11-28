Nomad iOS UI Kit / Favorite Places

Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
Price
$19
Buy now
Available on UI8
Nomad iOS UI Kit & Design System

Customizable and Easy to use Travel UI Kit for iOS 13 with modern and trendy design. With our Design System included in this UI Kit, you will be able to speed-up your workflow and save hundreds of hours.

What's inside
• 40+ Premium Quality iOS Screens
• 300+ Amazing UI Elements
• 520+ Icons
• 100% Vector
• Free Google Font

