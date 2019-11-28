Nomad iOS UI Kit / Favorite Places

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Customizable and Easy to use Travel UI Kit for iOS 13 with modern and trendy design. With our Design System included in this UI Kit, you will be able to speed-up your workflow and save hundreds of hours.
What's inside
• 40+ Premium Quality iOS Screens
• 300+ Amazing UI Elements
• 520+ Icons
• 100% Vector
• Free Google Font
Available for the latest versions of Sketch on UI8
