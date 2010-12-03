Bryan Crabtree

Previous & Next Slideshow Button

Bryan Crabtree
Bryan Crabtree
  • Save
Previous & Next Slideshow Button previous next slideshow button ribbon website blinde sunglasses eyewear
Download color palette

A ribbon navigation button for a home page JQuery slideshow. The Three dots in the ribbon are a company brand element.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Bryan Crabtree
Bryan Crabtree

More by Bryan Crabtree

View profile
    • Like