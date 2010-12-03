Rich Arnold

Happy Repeal Day

Rich Arnold
Rich Arnold
  • Save
Happy Repeal Day whiskey bottle label illustration
Download color palette

Make sure you go out and get a drink this Sunday (Dec. 5th) to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the 21st amendment, giving us back our right to legally get dinged up.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Rich Arnold
Rich Arnold

More by Rich Arnold

View profile
    • Like