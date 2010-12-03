J.R. Patten

Before...

J.R. Patten
J.R. Patten
  • Save
Before... tabs tagline watermark vitesse ff meta consolas navigation
Download color palette

Putting the finishing touches on a design that's been in the works for a while. (Launching soon!)

I whipped this up last night to give some character and color to a dull header. I got some helpful feedback from the rest of the team and am making some changes, which are currently in progress. I'll post them here when they're done.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
J.R. Patten
J.R. Patten

More by J.R. Patten

View profile
    • Like