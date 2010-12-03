Andrew Creek

Holiday Style Sketch

Andrew Creek
Andrew Creek
  • Save
Holiday Style Sketch illustration illustrator holiday green red yellow
Download color palette

We were coming up with ideas for a Holiday Card from vimarc. I was asked to make a little mockup of what the general style of the illustration would look like.

We went with another concept, but I liked the way the illustration came out.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Andrew Creek
Andrew Creek

More by Andrew Creek

View profile
    • Like