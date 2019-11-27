Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
WolfStudioz

Arina Capital Branding

WolfStudioz
WolfStudioz
  • Save
Arina Capital Branding design web stationary businesscard logo identity brand design art direction art branding capital arina
Download color palette

Arina Capital is a company which provides financial & accounting solutions to clients. We were asked to create branding design for Arina Capital in minimalistic flat style.

WolfStudioz
WolfStudioz

More by WolfStudioz

View profile
    • Like