Holiday Cards preview

Holiday Cards preview
Really excited about my set of Holiday cards this year. Not only will I be having Holiday cards this year I also have another couple Holiday pieces I am super excited about! All will be for sale Monday 12/6! Ho, Ho, Ho!

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
