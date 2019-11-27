Akdesain

snail 2

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
snail 2 akdesain negative space minimal modern creative logo design branding lettering logo type logo design snail mail lineart snails line snail
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like