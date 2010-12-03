Xavier Veyrat

Hot Apps Factory Icon

Xavier Veyrat
Xavier Veyrat
  • Save
Hot Apps Factory Icon logo hot apps factory flamme blue
Download color palette

This is my first shot. I think it misses something with the depth but I don't know what to do. It looks good, but something is wrong...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Xavier Veyrat
Xavier Veyrat

More by Xavier Veyrat

View profile
    • Like