Dunnellon Historical Society

Dunnellon Historical Society vintage americana illustration
A little slice of an Americana-style scene I recently did for the Dunnellon Historical Society. Head on over to the live site to see the whole thing in action. All the buildings in the scene are based on actual buildings from the historic district.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
