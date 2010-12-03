Tweaking FF Meta for the new Decode logo. It was originally my intention to create a more symmetrical C, where the lower half is an exact reflection of the upper half (the blue shape), because I felt that would interact better with the O to its left when displayed at large sizes.



However, I'm not sure. Jon Tan pointed out the relatively drastic difference in the lower curve's angle, so I might just stick with the original C (the red shape).



Either way, it's interesting to compare characters like this. It makes you appreciate the subtleties that go into designing a typeface.