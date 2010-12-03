Potential concept, searching for feedback

WIP for a wedding photographer. Wanted to make something that communicates love, affection but in a more subtle way. Not sure for this direction cause hearts,hands and cameras are already overused. Haven't seen it in this combination so please let me know if you had. Client wanted to reflect that each work is personal and unique for each couple, kind of"handmade".

Also hands could represent couples hands. Left is more rough and represents grooms hand and right is more elegant and represents brides hand.

Would really appreciate feedback!