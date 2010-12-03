Stefan Goodchild

Golden Ticket

Golden Ticket
Knocked up a "golden ticket" for the Girl to give someone in lieu of a christmas present. Bit of harmless fun and always nice to be able to be tasteless now and again.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
