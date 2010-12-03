Mark Forrester

African Cartel Landing Page

Mark Forrester
Mark Forrester
  • Save
African Cartel Landing Page african cartel
Download color palette

The fabulous logo was designed by Mr Cobus Bester, a.k.a. Fresh01. See the full teaser landing page here - http://www.africancartel.com/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Mark Forrester
Mark Forrester

More by Mark Forrester

View profile
    • Like