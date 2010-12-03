Si Jobling

Sold, Not Sold, No Quote

Sold, Not Sold, No Quote ui cta colour iconography buttons
Currently working on improving a CRM solution for tracking new business which has quite a dull interface at present.

The current feedback mechanism isn't very effective with many staff members ignoring it, apparently as it's "too boring", so I've been working on improving some UI elements by injecting colour and iconography.

The traffic light system indicates the current state of a new lead which is continued throughout the user interface.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
