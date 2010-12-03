Claudelle Girard

Portfolio site design

A portion of the design I'm considering for my new website. I'm trying to keep it simple and effective without it being white and gray (my default go-to portfolio choice). Also, I love the way images pop on dark backgrounds so that's why I think I'll go with a dark site.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
