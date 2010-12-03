Toby Sterrett

BankSimple

homepage canvas css3 guilloche
New (mostly) single page promotional site for BankSimple. Everything is css and js/canvas except for the logos. The background guilloche pattern is randomly generated on load. Full site here.

Posted on Dec 3, 2010
