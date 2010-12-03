Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Home Page Beginnings

logo design branding
This is the beginnings of a home page design. I want to give parts of the site a tactile appearance because the company sends printed paper cards, hence the natural paper texture. The "Show you care..." font is only temporary.

Rebound of
Gnome 2
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
