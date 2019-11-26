Pamela Tuazon

Ridin' Round | New Orleans

Pamela Tuazon
Pamela Tuazon
  • Save
Ridin' Round | New Orleans st. charles streetcar french quarter beads saxophone jazz mardi gras tree spanish moss pat o briens preservation hall cafe du monde jackson square travel streetcar new orleans illustration motion graphics gif 2d animation
Download color palette

Ridin' Round No. 1 | New Orleans

I'm starting a new series "Ridin' Round" based off places I've traveled to recently.

I loved New Orleans - with its Southern hospitality, jazz blaring up and down the French Quarter, and all the fried food you could ask for. In this edition of Ridin' Round, we take the St. Charles Streetcar past Jackson Square, Cafe du Monde, and through the famous buildings of the French Quarter. Grab your beignet and hop on board!

Pamela Tuazon
Pamela Tuazon

More by Pamela Tuazon

View profile
    • Like