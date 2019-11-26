Kayla Kinley
The Today's Students Coalition

Today’s students are more diverse in age, race, and income than any previous generation. The Today’s Students Coalition advocates for postsecondary policies that support student success.

We were privileged to be able to support the Coalition by creating a brand identity and website that better exemplifies their unique and action-oriented mission. The new visual style uses layering, textures, bold colors and patterns to achieve a design aesthetic that is reflective of our modern, untraditional higher education landscape.

Check out the full site here https://todaysstudentscoalition.org/

