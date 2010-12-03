Sean Farrell

Quest Logotype

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Quest Logotype logotype logo type
Download color palette

Custom type created for Quest Apps. Subtle magnifying glass in the Q.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like