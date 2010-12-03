Phil Coffman

Strongspace Shield R2

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Strongspace Shield R2 logo mark strongspace
Download color palette

Iterated this mark further after hearing everyone's comments and having a couple side chats with Aaron Martin and Gerren Lamson. I removed the outer stripe, thus simplifying the visual complexity of the whole thing. I also brought it down to 2 colors and changed up how the shapes interlocked, as well as having the outer "shield" lock into the two "S"s.

I'm really digging where this has ended up. Thanks again everyone for your feedback!

C5dd246e9ecb14be97fb153135b38e0f
Rebound of
Strongspace Shield
By Phil Coffman
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2010
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like