Strongspace Shield R2

Iterated this mark further after hearing everyone's comments and having a couple side chats with Aaron Martin and Gerren Lamson. I removed the outer stripe, thus simplifying the visual complexity of the whole thing. I also brought it down to 2 colors and changed up how the shapes interlocked, as well as having the outer "shield" lock into the two "S"s.



I'm really digging where this has ended up. Thanks again everyone for your feedback!