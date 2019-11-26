Akdesain

Sultan

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Sultan design lettering negative space akdesain creative logo design minimal illustration logo branding people geometric design hero sulsel south sulawesi bugis sultan geometric
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like