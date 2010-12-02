Taly Martins

Social Marketing part 2

Taly Martins
Taly Martins
  • Save
Social Marketing part 2 graphic icons color texture
Download color palette

this is the bottom part of Social Marketing Press Pack Presentation Folder for a client!

8e8a4d4f8a7bcabbed295960ab20a5b9
Rebound of
Social Marketing
By Taly Martins
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Taly Martins
Taly Martins

More by Taly Martins

View profile
    • Like