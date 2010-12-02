Gentlemen, don't be afraid. I know the colors are absolutely adorable. I created Graduation Invites (check these out in their finished form) in "adult" colors, but I am dribbbling this shot of how I really wanted them. Inspired by all of the toys I played with growing up.



I did these about a month ago, and this was my very first attempt at this type of type combo. I learned a lot and plan to do another "type illustration" in the future! Or maybe even trying hand lettering...oh scary!