buisniness card

Buzz Business Card

It's been a while since I showed any of my work. I've been working on new clients. So before I show that I'll show some more work I did for Buzz. If you want to know what Buzz does go to buzzcbc.com

Read about the design process on my website.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

Posted on Nov 26, 2019
