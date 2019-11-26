Robert Berki

GN - High-End Personal Assistant

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
Hire Me
  • Save
GN - High-End Personal Assistant ios personal assistant user interface user experience ux design ui design mobile app design
Download color palette

Hey there,

Here are a couple of screens from a personal assistant iOS app. More to be shared in the future.

Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.

Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.

Check the attachment for the full crisp view.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
I design.
Hire Me

More by Robert Berki

View profile
    • Like