Mike Bernardo

Stacks

Mike Bernardo
Mike Bernardo
Hire Me
  • Save
Stacks ipad ui photos stacks
Download color palette

Messing around with some effects for photo stacks. Animations in action: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/678833/stacks.mov

Unfortunately, I'm not sure the effect is actually technically feasible, due to the number of network requests required.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Mike Bernardo
Mike Bernardo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bernardo

View profile
    • Like