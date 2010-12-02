▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Indigenous Experience

Indigenous Experience travel africa indigenous experience tribal african mask souvenir
Indigenous Experience is a travel company that provides holidays were clients spend time with the local tribal people from that country. The type is from scratch. The design represents an amulet, a souvenir with a tribal mask printed on it. feedback is welcome. thanks:)

