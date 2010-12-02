Richard Young

60 minutes on the clock. Go!

Richard Young
Richard Young
Hire Me
  • Save
60 minutes on the clock. Go! 60 minute sketch gritty wip greyscale usmc unfinished
Download color palette

An hour sketching in Photoshop.

Based on the famous Larry Burrows photo of an exhausted marine in the Vietnam war.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Richard Young
Richard Young
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Richard Young

View profile
    • Like