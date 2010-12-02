Dave Rupert

TL;DR

Dave Rupert
Dave Rupert
  • Save
TL;DR 40 buzzwords peach cloth
Download color palette

A little graphic for a blogpost I'm working on. Stand back and be amazed by all the buzzwords!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Dave Rupert
Dave Rupert

More by Dave Rupert

View profile
    • Like