Ordevo - Logo Grid

Ordevo - Logo Grid
I hope you are having a great week so far... So this is my favorite concept from the pack but i am still open to feedback, the final result is gonna be presented by the end of this week!

Since Ordevo is about automating workflows for big IT companies, conveying speed and technology is important and i think it is done on a beautiful, subtle way on this mark.

Press 💙if you think this is the right logo for this company!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
Ordevo - Logotype Concepts
By Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
